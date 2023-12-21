Live
Just In
Bigg Boss season 7 winner arrested
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police arrested Bigg Boss season 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth at his residence at Kolgur in Gajwel mandal on Wednesday evening. The Jubilee Hills police filed cases under 9 IPC Sections charging Prashanth of creating law and order problems near Annapurna Studios after the announcement of his victory in the contest on Monday night.
The Big Boss winner was brought to the city for further action. Soon after the announcement of the winner, the supporters of Prashanth created ruckus at the studio. They allegedly vandalised vehicles passing through. Runner up Amardeep, ex-contestants Ashwini and Geetu Royal’s cars and the RTC buses were also vandalised.
The complaints were filed by Ashwini and Geetu at Jubilee Hills police station. TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar also warned the perpetrators. He tagged makers of Bigg Boss Telugu and its host Nagarjuna on social media, writing, “During the Bigg Boss 7 finale, some people attacked the buses belonging to Krishnanagar Annapurna Studio in Hyderabad on Sunday night #TSRTC.
Six buses were damaged in the attack. The RTC officials lodged a complaint at the Jubilee Hills police station about the incident.”