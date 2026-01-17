Bihar Development Summit 2026 to be held at T-Hub

Hyderabad: The Let’s Inspire Bihar (LIB) movement, one of India’s fastest-growing citizen led development initiatives, is set to organise the Bihar Development Summit 2026 at T-Hub, Hyderabad, on January 18.

The summit comes on the heels of the successful Bihar @ 2047 Vision Conclave (Season 3) recently held in Bengaluru and marks another significant step in taking Bihar’s development dialogue to a national platform.

Founded by senior IPS officer Vikas Vaibhav, Inspector General, Government of Bihar, the Let’s Inspire Bihar movement envisions the creation of a developed Bihar within a developed India by 2047. At its core lies a powerful commitment that no citizen should be forced to leave Bihar in search of education, employment, or healthcare.

Rooted in education, egalitarianism, and entrepreneurship, the movement consciously transcends divisions of caste, religion, gender, and ideology, drawing inspiration from Bihar’s rich civilisational, intellectual, and entrepreneurial legacy.

LIB has evolved from a regional initiative into a national movement, connecting more than three lakh individuals across India and abroad, including over 20,000 entrepreneurs and senior professionals. Through its chapters operating in multiple states and countries, the movement has mobilised intellectual capital, professional expertise, and entrepreneurial energy towards building a sustainable development ecosystem for Bihar.

The summit will focus on building practical linkages between policy intent, investment interest, and grassroots aspirations, particularly in the areas of start-ups, MSMEs, skill development and innovation-led growth.

Hyderabad, being one of India’s foremost innovation and start-up hubs, has been chosen strategically to foster cross-regional collaboration and attract investors, professionals and entrepreneurs from South India and beyond, Vikas Vaibhav said.