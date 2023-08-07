Bison division organises Literary Fest in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Bison Literary Fest- “Creative Pursuits” on the theme “Abhivyanjana - Celebration of Expression” was organised by the Bison Division in Secunderabad. Radhika Radhakrishnan, Chairperson of Bison FWO, inaugurated the event.

A tastefully crafted book- “Flavours of Nationalism - Recipes of Love and Sacrifice” boasting recipes across India, contributed by the Bison Families was released to commemorate India’s initiative on “International Year of the Millets 2023”.

A Book Fair was also hosted, which was received with aplomb and fanfare by elders and children alike. Students from Army Public School Bolarum and RK Puram also visited the book fair.

The event spread over two days and had motivational talks of valour, grit and determination, including women empowerment. Creative workshops to enable and upskill women and children were also organised. To touch base on social issues, a lecture on early detection and intervention of specially abled children was taken by the Principal of Army Pre Primary School, followed by a visit to the Asha Kiran facility created by Bison Division as a welfare measure to contribute to society.

Competitions were organised to harness talents in tune with the theme of “Creative Pursuits”. The finale was the sterling performances of literary and cultural erudition including Shadow Art, Sand Art, Ventriloquist Artist, Regional Dance- Perini Sivatandavam and musical performance by children. The event was closed by felicitation of participants and a prize distribution ceremony.

Radhika Radhakrishnan, Chairperson of Bison FWO inaugurating the “Bison Literary Fest”

A book on “Flavours of Nationalism - Recipes of Love and Sacrifice” boasting recipes across India, contributed by the Bison Families was released by Radhika Radhakrishnan, Chairperson of Bison FWO to commemorate India’s initiative on “International Year of the Millets 2023”

Radhika Radhakrishnan, Chairperson of Bison FWO with the prize winners of “Bison Literary Fest