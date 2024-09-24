Bitter Dose Of Medicine… BRS doctors team incurs police wrath, placed under house arrest

Hyderabad: The BRS team of doctors, which wanted to visit Gandhi Hospital as a fact-finding committee to check the conditions in the wake of mother and child deaths, was arrested by the police on Monday.

The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, had appointed a fact-finding committee with leaders, including MLA Dr K Sanjay, party leaders Dr T Rajaiah, and Dr M Anand. The team was supposed to visit the hospital to find out facts. However, the police foiled their plans as the leaders were kept under house arrest. Reacting sharply to the arrest, KTR took to X to express his anger. Rao said, “This must be a first! Arresting members of a fact-finding committee? What exactly is this government scared of? The truth coming out? Their gross inefficiencies being exposed? If there’s nothing to hide, as I requested (on Sunday), let the BRS fact-finding committee investigate!

The report will only improve public health and expose the rot in the system. But your ego, Mr. Cheap Minister, is single-handedly destroying Telangana. Stop playing with people's lives!” Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, the committee members alleged that the public health situation in Telangana had become chaotic and impassable. Dr. Rajaiah claimed that during KCR's reign, Telangana had become number one in medical health like nowhere else in the country.

“What is wrong if we go to Gandhi Hospital? Why did the police stop us? Is this the people's rule or Emergency rule? A health emergency should be declared immediately,” he demanded. Dr Rajaiah claimed that during KCR's tenure, there were almost no maternal deaths. Why did they increase in Revanth's government? Why is Revanth not doing reviews on education and medicine? Why is the CM not visiting Gandhi Hospital? He alleged the government is moving with dictatorial tendencies.