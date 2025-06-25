BJP accuses Cong of insulting Rajiv Gandhi by delaying local body polls

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State Secretary Dr S Prakash Reddy has asserted that the Congress government is “insulting former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi” by failing to conduct local body elections. Following a six-hour Congress cabinet meeting, he stated there remains “no clarity” on local body elections in the state, exposing the government’s alleged “incompetence” in managing local governance.

During a media address on Tuesday, Dr Reddy highlighted that the State High Court is currently hearing the matter. While the state government has requested a one-month extension for holding elections, the Election Commission has suggested a two-month extension. However, Dr Reddy claimed that public trust in these timelines has diminished.

He noted that the terms of Sarpanches ended in February 2024, with Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs), Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs), and Mandal Parishad Presidents (MPPs) expiring in June, and municipal elections due in August. With more than 150 municipalities and over 12,000 Gram Panchayats lacking governing bodies, Dr Reddy described this as a clear indication of the Congress government’s “administrative failure.”

Dr Reddy drew a sharp contrast, stating that “even under Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir conducted local elections,” whereas Telangana’s situation has reportedly worsened under the Revanth Reddy government, which he accused of postponing elections akin to previous administrations.

Despite constitutional provisions established by the 73rd Amendment during former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure, Dr Reddy alleged that the Congress government continues to delay local elections. The BJP, he stated, is urging strict adherence to the Constitution, emphasising that local elections should not be delayed. Additionally, they are demanding that the commitment to 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BC) be honoured before any local elections take place. The BJP also accuses the Congress government of neglecting this critical issue.