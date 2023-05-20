BJP alleges large-scale illegal quarrying in Nizamabad village

Nizamabad : Alleging that large scale illegal quarrying activities are going on without environment permits in Battapur village under Ergatla mandal in the district for last seven months, BJP on Friday demanded the authorities to take action against the erring company.

BJP leader Mallikarjuna Reddy filed a complaint in this regard with District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanmanthu on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on this occasion, he explained that Geo Stone Industries, which was leased this quarry, had taken permission only to extract 10,000 cubic meters. He alleged that still more than 12 lakh cubic meters were excavated and transported for commercial purposes, even without environmental permits.

Mallikarjuna Reddy explained to the Collector that there is no permission to run the crusher till November 2021. But today extraction is going on from the quarry.

He alleged that Minister Prashanth Reddy was involved in this quarry scam. Heavy vehicles are used for large scale cargo from quarry to crusher and from crusher to open market. Only dirt roads should be constructed in reserve forest.

He said that a gravel road was laid in the reserve forest in violation of the rules. He questioned whether it is not true that Minister Prashant Reddy transferred the range officer who came to examine this within 24 hours.

He said that this quarry is not paying the current electricity bills up to 50 lakh and if the bill payment is pending, what are the authorities doing?

He said that a complaint was made to the Director of Mines Department in Hyderabad about six months ago.

He said that the District Collector should respond and conduct a survey as soon as possible to find out the facts, otherwise large-scale agitations will be launched under the leadership of the BJP. District vice president Nimmala Srinivas, BJP mandal presidents Narayana Reddy, Mahipal, Sanjeev and a large number of Battapur villagers participated in this meeting.