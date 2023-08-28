BJP and Congress are hungry for power says Kavitha

Hyderabad : BRS MLC Kavitha alleged that BJP and Congress parties do not care about the welfare of the people except for the desire to grow in Telangana. She said that both parties do not have MLA candidates in the state. The leaders of the Congress party were furious that they were rushing for power in the name of declarations.



The MLC spoke at a media conference at the MLA's camp office in the district center on Monday. She criticized that they are trying to cheat the Dalits once again. She reminded that the Congress party has been in power for the longest time at the Centre and in the common State. She demanded that such a party should tell what it did to Dalits when it was in power.



She expressed anger that the current AICC president came to Hyderabad and put SC declaration and said that he will do anything to Dalits. She blamed the Congress party for keeping the SCs in poverty for years. It is accused of trying for political gain in the name of SC declaration. She said that Telangana is the only state which is working for the welfare of Dalits. She said that CM KCR is supporting the people of all sections of the state.



On the one hand Kavitha criticized that it is only valid for the BJP leaders to hold meetings for the farmers while looking to put meters for the motors. She said that the Modi government has copied the Rythu Bandhu scheme started by the Telangana government and implemented it at the Centre.



MLC Kavitha criticized that it is also not being implemented properly, first it said that it will provide financial assistance to 13 crore farmers but now it is giving it to only 2.5 crore rice donors.