BJP appoints 50-member team of conveners

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism and Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy
Union Minister of Culture and Tourism and Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy has appointed a 50-member team of conveners and joint conveners for the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy has appointed a 50-member team of conveners and joint conveners for the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State. Covering all 33 districts, they coordinate the party activities in the ensuing elections.

The appointments have come close on the heels of the party organising a meeting of wings on Monday. The meeting was called to ensure seamless working coordination on ground across the Assembly segments falling within the LS constituencies and to step up party activities in next three months.

Meanwhile, a State-level committee chaired by Dr S Malla Reddy met here on Tuesday and decided to distribute books listing district-wise release of Central funds under various schemes and projects. The books are to be distributed to every home.

This is to refute the BRS accusation of the Centre depriving State of its due andand Telangana getting astepmotherly treatment by the Centre.

