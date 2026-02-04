BJP banks on youth, educated candidates

Sathupalli (Khammam): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given priority to youth and educated candidates in the Sattupalli municipal elections, party leaders said on Tuesday.

Khammam Parliament Convenor Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao distributed B-Forms to 22 BJP candidates contesting the municipal polls. Later, he participated in election campaigning along with Rajiv Nagar candidate Achanta Tulasi and NTR Colony candidate Merugu Lakshmi.

Addressing party workers and residents, Ramalingeswara Rao alleged that development in Sattupalli had come to a standstill due to the negligence of the previous BRS government and the present Congress government. He further claimed that Singareni safety funds were being misused by a few individuals instead of being utilised for public welfare.

He said that if the BJP is given an opportunity, the party would make the non-functional 100-bed government hospital operational, which he alleged was neglected by the ruling party despite being constructed. He also promised a permanent solution for houses affected by roof collapses due to Singareni coal mine blasting and assured that mineral water plants would be set up in every ward to address drinking water issues. Ramalingeswara Rao alleged that people’s problems were ignored despite their trust in both the previous BRS government and the current Congress government.

He said public support was now shifting towards the BJP and asserted that the party would ensure that the benefits of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership reach the people of Sattupalli.

Several BJP leaders, including district general secretary Naidu Raghava Rao, district vice-presidents Bhaskarni Veeram Raju and Sudarshan Mishra, district secretary Naga Surender Reddy, in-charge Padigala Madhu, town president Banavath Vijay, state council members Naresh, Nagaswamy, Lakshmi Narayana and Seshagiri, were present during the programme.