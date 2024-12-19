BJP booth-level netas appointed

Gadwal: Appointment letters were distributed to the mandal and town polling booth presidents of Alampur mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Wednesday, under the leader-ship of BJP mandal president Gopalakrishna and town secretaries Pradeep Swami and Bhagat Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Jogulamba Gadwal District BJP President S. Ramachan-dra Reddy said the people were looking toward the BJP for change, particularly in Telangana, where the party had been growing steadily. He criticised that the Con-gress government for not implementing its six major poll guarantees.

He said as many as 426 promises remained to be kept. For instance, they pledged free bus travel for women, but the state was struggling even to pay dues to RTC. Promised pensions of 4,000 remain unfulfilled, and loan waivers for farmers only reached 40% of them. Schemes like ‘Rythu Bandhu’ and ‘Rythu Bharosa,’ had been diluted.

Unem-ployment benefits were not extended, and schemes for women, including the prom-ised gold and cash for newlyweds, were yet to materiliase

The BJP would continue to fight against these broken promises and was confident of securing a majority in the upcoming local body elections in the district, Reddy added.