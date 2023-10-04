BJP-BRS Delhi mein Dosti, Galli mein Kusti: Revanth

Hyderabad: The cat is out of the bag. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed what Congress has been alleging. It is a clear case of “Delhi mein Dosti Galli mein Kusti,” TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday.

Reacting to the comments made by Modi that KCR had pleaded with him and wanted to be part of NDA and that KCR wanted to elevate his son KTR, Revanth said this was the allegation which the Congress has been making for long and Modi has confirmed it publicly.

It is now clear that both BJP and BRS have secret understanding. In fact, there is strong bonding between the BRS and BJP, he said.

When pointed out that BRS working president K T Rama Rao had strongly reacted to it and called Modi a ‘cheater,’ he said it shows that they are indulging in shadow boxing. Both Modi and KTR had indulged in theatrics, he added. This is nothing but tactics to divert the attention of the voters and to split the anti-incumbency votes. Modi and KCR are still friends, he said.

Revanth cautioned the people of Telangana to see the truth that has now come to fore and take proper decision at the time of exercising their franchise.