BJP BRS Slugfest over Kavitha’s release

New Delhi : Describing Congress and BRS as "partners in crime", BJP leader and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday alleged that Congress and its advocates secured bail for BRS MLC K Kavitha in the cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam as per an understanding between the two parties. The ruling Congress, however, claimed that Kavitha got bail as per a tacit understanding between BRS and the BJP.

The BRS, meanwhile, hailed the apex court granting bail to Kavitha and its working president K T Rama Rao hit back at Kumar over his comments. Kumar, who is Union MoS (Home), said on 'X': "Congratulations to the Congress party and its advocates for securing bail for BRS MLC in the infamous liquor Scam. Your untiring efforts finally yielded fruits." "This bail is a win for both BRS and Congress —BRS leader is out on bail & the Congress man gets to Rajya Sabha," he said, in a reference to Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi contesting the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Telangana.

"Remarkable political acumen by KCR in supporting the candidate, who initially argued for the bail, to be nominated to Rajya Sabha unopposed by the ruling Congress. Congratulations to the partners in crime who wine & dine," Kumar said. Taking exception to Kumar's comments, BRS leader Rama Rao said the Supreme Court should initiate contempt proceedings against him for allegedly casting aspersions on the apex court. "You're a union minister incharge of Home Affairs & casting aspersions on Supreme Court !! Highly unbecoming of your position," Rao said on 'X'. "I respectfully urge the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India & the respected Supreme Court to take cognisance of these comments and initiate contempt proceedings," he said.