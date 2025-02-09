BJP celebrates Delhi’s win

Warangal : The BJP emerged victorious in Delhi Assembly polls dethroning the AAP; it indicates the gaining popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s Hanumakonda district president Kolanu Santhosh Reddy said.

Celebrating the party’s victory at Hanumakonda Chowrastha on Saturday, Reddy said that Delhi plays a major role in national politics. “The people in Delhi voted BJP to power after 27 years, turning to ‘double engine sarkar’. It’s an indication that BJP would also clinch power in Telangana in the next elections,” Reddy said.

The Delhi polls also indicate the might of Congress, he added.

BJP State leader Dr Pagadala Kaliprasad said that BJP made a strong comeback in Delhi winning the election after 27 years. People in Delhi rejected AAP after 12 years and it was a third successive defeat to Congress, he said.

Leaders Ravula Sudarshan, Muthyala Srinivas and N Srinivas Rao were among the others who celebrated the party’s success. They distributed sweets and busted crackers on the occasion.