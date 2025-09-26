BJP celebrates Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya jayanti with call for Swadeshi commitment

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP state office witnessed a solemn and spirited celebration on the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary. The event was attended by BJP OBC Morcha National President and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. K. Laxman, BJP State Organizational General Secretary Chandrashekhar Tiwari, senior leaders, and party office bearers. Floral tributes were offered to the portrait of Pandit Upadhyaya, honoring his legacy of integral humanism and social justice. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Laxman highlighted Pandit Upadhyaya’s philosophy of “Antyodaya,” which prioritizes the upliftment of the last person in society. He emphasized that Upadhyaya’s vision continues to guide India’s developmental journey, rooted in Indian values and responsive to contemporary challenges.

Dr. Laxman noted that the BJP is observing “Seva Pakhwada” from September 17 to October 2, marking the birth anniversaries of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Sept 17), Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya (Sept 25), and Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri (Oct 2), through various service-oriented programs across the country. He praised the Modi government’s welfare schemes aimed at empowering the underprivileged, citing the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana which brought banking access to over 60 crore people, and support for small businesses through easy credit. Under PM Awas Yojana, nearly four crore homes have been built for the poor, and sanitation facilities have been provided to restore dignity to millions. Dr. Laxman urged citizens to embrace self-reliance and reduce dependence on foreign goods.

He stressed the importance of the “Make in India” initiative and encouraged the use and promotion of Swadeshi products. Referring to global instability in neighboring countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan, he underscored the need for economic resilience through domestic production and consumption. He called on party workers and the public to support handloom weavers by wearing and purchasing khadi and handloom textiles, especially on October 2, in tribute to Gandhi and Shastri. He also lauded GST reforms that simplified taxation, reduced burdens on the poor, and exempted essential goods and health services from high taxes.

Dr. Laxman concluded by urging industrialists and entrepreneurs to align with the Swadeshi movement and support startups that harness India’s intellectual and human capital. He emphasized that public participation is key to realizing Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047, and that promoting Swadeshi is the true tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s ideals.