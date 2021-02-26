BJP challenges KTR to campaign without security

Halia (Nalgonda): Dubbaka MLA and BJP leader Raghunandan Rao challenged IT Minister KT Rama Rao to conduct election campaign without security, at the party constituency level 'Atmeeya Sammelanam' meting at Halia on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, he urged the people of Nandikonda to show their strength to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who compared people with dogs. Tribals are the second victims, after Dalits, being cheated by CM KCR, he added.

Reminding that police have filed cases against saffron leaders of Nagarjuna Sagar for seeking justice for the oustees, he said that the CM will come out of Pragati Bhavan if BJP wins in Nagarjuna Sagar constituency. He criticized that it's a shame that some police officials were working for the ruling party by wearing pink dresses.

He predicted that the so called TRS and Congress leaders and their cadre will join the BJP in future as the lotus is going to bloom in the State in next Assembly election. Raghunandan Rao criticized Congress senior leader Jana Reddy by saying that he did nothing for Nagarjuna Sagar even after winning seven times from the constituency and by representing 14 portfolios as Minister in the Congress government in the united Andhra Pradesh.

On this occasion, led by party constituency leader Dr Ravi Naik, Congress party workers joined the saffron fold in the presence of MLA Raghunandan Rao. Meanwhile, party State in-charge and chief guest at the programme, Tarun Chugh left for Delhi in the middle of the procession as he got a phone call from the party high command.

Party Sagar constituency election in-charge S Venkateshwar Rao, party district president Kankanala Sridhar Reddy, leaders Dr Ravi Kumar, Rikkala Indrasena Reddy, Kankanala Niveditha, Kadari Anjaiah Yadav, leaders and cadre attended the programme.