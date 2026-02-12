BJP chief hits out at Congress for alleged poll violence

BJP Telangana State President N Ramchander Rao has accused the ruling Congress party of intimidation, corruption, and a blatant abuse of power during the recent municipal elections. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Ramchandra Rao expressed gratitude to voters and party workers for their resilience, while condemning what he described as anarchy orchestrated by Congress leaders to undermine the democratic process.

Ramchander Rao alleged that the death of BJP candidate Erukala Mahadevappa in Maktal was not a suicide but a murder resulting from persistent Congress threats and harassment. He claimed that similar incidents of intimidation occurred in Mancherial, where BJP workers faced attacks on their homes.

He cited widespread harassment across several constituencies, including Narayankhed, Sultanabad, Chennur, Shadnagar, Mahabubnagar, Khanapur, Sadashivpet, Ellampet, Wyra, Kothagudem, and Nizamabad. According to the state president, local police acted under the direct influence of Congress MLAs, further undermining democratic norms.

He further accused Congress of openly distributing money at polling booths in the presence of police, while the State Election Commission failed to respond to repeated complaints. Ramchandra Rao compared the current political situation to the historical disqualification of Indira Gandhi for abuse of power, warning that Congress is bound to face significant defeat in many seats.

Turning to civic issues, Ramchandra Rao criticised the Congress government decision to divide the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation into three parts comprising GHMC, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation. He alleged that the division was politically motivated to benefit the Majlis party and was carried out without scientific planning or financial mobilisation. He warned that poor communities risk losing access to vital welfare schemes due to this restructuring.

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders paid tribute to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary. Ramchandra Rao described Upadhyay as a guiding light for the party, emphasising his philosophy of Integral Humanism and Antyodaya, or the upliftment of the last person. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi welfare schemes reflect these principles and urged party workers to carry the ideology forward. Ramchander Rao assured BJP workers that the party would stand firmly behind them, declaring that democracy must be protected against intimidation and money politics.