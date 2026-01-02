BJP chief urges citizens to join hands in building ‘Viksit Bharat’

Hyderabad: Extending New Year greetings to the people of Telangana, BJP state unit President Ramchander Rao on Thursday called upon citizens to actively cooperate in the collective mission of transforming India into a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) in 2026.

Rao reflected on the nation’s achievements in 2025, crediting the “firm and visionary leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s rapid progress across multiple sectors. He emphasised that the country has now emerged as the fourth-largest economy in the world, surpassing Japan, and is steadily advancing toward becoming the third-largest global economy in the near future.

Highlighting the importance of unity and dedication, Rao urged people to embrace the spirit of ‘Nation First’ and contribute to national development with renewed vigour in the New Year. He underscored that the path to a developed India requires collective effort, discipline and commitment from every citizen.

Drawing inspiration from Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, Rao encouraged people to follow his ideals of nation-building while continuing to move forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He stressed that the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ is not merely an economic aspiration but a holistic transformation encompassing social, cultural, and institutional progress.

The BJP chief’s message resonated with optimism and determination, urging citizens to dedicate their lives to the service of the nation.

As India steps into 2026, Rao’s appeal sets the tone for a year of collective responsibility, with the goal of positioning the country as a global leader and ensuring prosperity for all.