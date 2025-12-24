BJP claims family obsession blinds Cong to monumental legacy of PV

Hyderabad: Payinghomage to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient PV Narasimha Rao on his 21st death anniversary, senior BJP leaders on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress Party, accusing it of marginalising the statesman’s legacy in favour of dynastic politics. Union Minister Kishan Reddy and BJP Telangana State President Ramchander Rao led the tributes at PV Ghat, describing Rao as a towering figure whose economic vision reshaped India’s destiny.

Offering floral tributes, Kishan Reddy emphasised that India’s current global economic stature is a direct result of the bold reforms initiated during Rao’s tenure. He recalled the leader’s multifaceted journey from Chief Minister to Prime Minister, noting his pride as a "son of Telangana." Reddy shared personal anecdotes regarding Rao’s commitment to youth empowerment, recounting how the late leader personally refined the National Youth Policy. He further praised Rao’s political magnanimity, particularly his decision to send opposition leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee as India’s representative to the United Nations, a move that remains a benchmark for bipartisan respect.

Echoing these sentiments, Ramchander Rao questioned whether respect within the Congress was reserved exclusively for the Nehru-Gandhi family. He criticised the party for failing to honour Rao adequately both during his lifetime and after his demise, despite his vast contributions as Union HRD Minister and Prime Minister. The State President highlighted the historical humiliation involving Rao’s mortal remains, which were reportedly denied entry into the AICC headquarters in Delhi for state honours. “That insult remains etched in the minds of the people,” he stated, asserting that the Congress continues to operate with family-centric double standards.

Kishan Reddy also touched upon the Ayodhya issue, maintaining that Rao, despite immense pressure, never opposed the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, thereby paving the way for the eventual construction of the Ram Mandir. Both leaders praised the current administration under Narendra Modi for conferring the Bharat Ratna on Rao, finally granting him the national recognition long denied by his own former party.

The event, attended by MLAs Venkataramana Reddy and Palvai Harish Babu, State General Secretary Vemula Ashok, and Chief Spokesperson NV Subhash, served as a platform to urge modern politicians to emulate Rao’s values of restraint and dignity.Describing Rao as a scholar, polyglot, and literary figure, the leaders lamented the decline in political standards in Telangana. They concluded by calling upon all parties to move beyond dynastic loyalties and honour leaders who rose from the grassroots to strengthen the nation’s economy and governance.