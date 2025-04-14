BJP committed to taking forward Ambedkar’s ideals: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, stated that the NDA government led by the BJP at the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has undertaken numerous programmes to honour Dr B R Ambedkar’s work and legacy.

On Sunday, the Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief paid tribute to Dr Ambedkar at the state BJP office. He participated in cleaning the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at GVK Circle in Banjara Hills, as well as the statue at Sitaphal Mandi in the Secunderabad constituency.

Speaking to the media during the event, Reddy mentioned that the Modi government drew inspiration from Ambedkar’s ideology. He also highlighted that Ambedkar’s portrait has been installed in the Central Hall of Parliament, and he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour.

Furthermore, the BJP government recognized five important locations related to Ambedkar’s life as ‘Panchatirthas,’ which have been developed as sites of historical and cultural significance. These sites attract visitors from across the country who come to pay homage. Among them is Janmabhoomi in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Ambedkar’s birthplace, which has been developed into a memorial. In celebration of Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s 134th birth anniversary, the BJP is organising grand celebrations across the nation.

As part of these events, the party initiated a programme on Sunday to clean and decorate Ambedkar’s statues. Efforts are being made to host the birth anniversary celebrations in an elaborate manner.

Kishan Reddy emphasised that Ambedkar fought against the Congress party throughout his life, recalling how Jawaharlal Nehru campaigned against him during elections. Reddy pointed out that while the Congress party has installed statues of individuals who entered politics after Ambedkar in Parliament, they failed to award him the Bharat Ratna during their regime.

Despite Dr Ambedkar’s unparalleled contributions to the drafting of the Indian Constitution and social justice reforms, the Congress party neglected to give him the recognition he deserved and harassed him until his last days due to partisan actions. Reddy asserted that the Central Government, led by Narendra Modi, is committed to upholding Ambedkar’s ideals.

The BJP is reorganizing its efforts to work toward realising the aspirations of this great leader. He urged people from all walks of life to come together and make the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations a resounding success in a festive atmosphere.