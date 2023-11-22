  • Menu
BJP conducts Padayatra in Jubilee Hills

BJP conducts Padayatra in Jubilee Hills
The BJP candidate from Jubilee Hills on Wednesday conduct a Padayatra at Rahamath Nagar division Jubilee Hills

The BJP candidate from Jubilee Hills on Wednesday conduct a Padayatra at Rahamath Nagar division Jubilee Hills constituency under the auspices of Kanakaraju and MV Anil Kumar. Senior leaders Mallesh Gupta , shivaraj , Jalapally Srinu participated.

