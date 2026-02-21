BJP-Cong face off as AI Summit protest sparks political storm

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has strongly condemned the disruption caused by Congress workers at the National AI Summit, describing it as “hooliganism and vandalism” orchestrated under the directions of Rahul Gandhi.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Reddy accused the Congress party of indulging in “cheap politics” and “despicable actions” that insulted India’s youth and entrepreneurs. He said the protest, which involved activists roaming topless and raising slogans against India–US trade engagement, was a disgrace at a time when India is showcasing tangible outcomes from the AI summit.

“This is not dissent, this is disgrace,” Reddy wrote, adding that Rahul Gandhi’s actions consistently undermine India’s progress and global standing. He alleged that Gandhi uses every available platform to portray India negatively, rather than encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship. The Minister emphasised that India’s youth and startup ecosystem are driving the country’s rise as a global leader in Artificial Intelligence, with recognition from world leaders and technology pioneers. He warned that Congress’s disruptive politics only spreads negativity and discourages the nation’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Reddy further claimed that the Indian people are now convinced Rahul Gandhi is “compromised” and working against India’s interests. He urged citizens to reject such theatrics and focus on building India’s future through innovation, confidence, and global respect. The incident has sparked sharp political reactions, with BJP leaders framing it as an attack on India’s credibility at a prestigious international forum attended by delegates from multiple countries.