BJP conspiring to create unrest in Telangana: Minister Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy has alleged that the BJP is conspiring to create unrest in the State.

He said Union ministers led by Prime Minister Modi have devised a strategy to disturb communal harmony in the State.

He said the BJP leaders have hatched a plan to keep people fighting in the name of mandirs and masjids and forget about other issues.

As part of fourth phase of Pattana Pragathi programme, Minister Jagadish Reddy laid foundation stones for CC roads and drainage in wards 31, 21, 07, 22nd of Suryapet town.

He inaugurated the newly constructed Community Hall in the Akula Bazar in ward 22nd of the town.

Later speaking to media persons, he said that the people of the respective wards in the towns and villages are getting necessary infrastructure and are making progress through Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes.

CM KCR with foresight initiated Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes for the development of towns and villages. The CM's aim is that there should be people's participation in the implementation of government schemes, the minister said.

He lamented that saffron leaders started conspiracies as they could not bear to see villages and towns competing in development and Telangana becoming an ideal State for the country.

Expressing his anger, Reddy stated that such conspiracies were being hatched to cover up the failures of the eight-year rule of BJP led Central government led by Narendra Modi. He said Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have become like Sri Lanka. Minister Jagadish Reddy warned that if the Modi regime continues for a long time, the country may become another Somalia. He expressed his surprise over Amit Shah's recent comments during Telangana celebrations held in Delhi.

He said Modi placed India along with starving Pakistan and Bangladesh.

BJP did not like State government's schemes Rythu Bandu and Rythu Bheema with fear of farmers of BJP ruling States will ask to implement Telangana in their States.

Showing step motherly attitude towards Telangana, BJP is conspiring to strangle the newborn Telangana, the Minister said.

He called upon the people to launch another movement against the lotus party from Telangana. People of the country are preparing to teach a befitting lesson to BJP in the next Parliament election and added that the saffron party's influence is negligible in the state.

Meanwhile, he laid foundation stone for construction of a road with at an estimated cost of Rs 3.65 crore and school development works with an estimated cost of Rs 24 lakh under Mana ooru – Mana Badi programme at Darveshpuram in Nalgonda Assembly constituency.