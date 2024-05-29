BJP demands Cong govt to take action against KCR

Hyderabad: The confession by former DCP Radha Kishan Rao in MLAs poaching case vindicated the allegations that former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was the architect and director of BRS MLAs case involving Tandur ex-MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, said State BJP official spokesperson N V Subhash.

He said on Tuesday that the former CM had hatched a conspiracy to defame the image of the BJP and named a senior party functionary in the case which was now exposed with the revelation of ex-DCP who confessed that the former wanted to have a compromise with BJP in a bid to bail out his MLC daughter K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam case who is now under judicial custody.

Subhash accused the BRS government led by KCR of misusing police officials against his political rivals by tapping their phones for political gain and demanded the state Congress government to take action against former CM KCR.

There are so many allegations against BRS chief but Revanth Reddy’s government is not taking any action which shows the nexus between BRS and Congress, he added.