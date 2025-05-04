BJP demands early completion of Uppal elevated corridor project

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana took out a rally demanding to speed up the construction works of the proposed Uppal elevated corridor project, which has been pending for the last six years.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Stat BJP vice-president and Uppal ex-MLA NVSS Prabhakar demanded the State government take measures for early completion of the Uppal elevated corridor project sanctioned by the Modi government when he was party MLA. The project was not yet completed due to the apathetic attitude of the TRS government. He alleged that it took six years to change water, sewerage, and electricity lines besides the land acquisition and irregularities in payments of land compensation. He said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had laid the foundation for the project for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned Rs 600 crore. He alleged that the non-cooperation of the then TRS government led by KCR and his son KTR, who was municipal administration minister, had delayed the completion of the project commissioned for the benefit of the people.

The GHMC is in slumber, affecting the completion of civic works like laying shifting lines for drinking water, and sewerage, shifting of electric poles and delay in land acquisition. The Congress government is also non-cooperative, and the GHMC’s attitude has not changed. Because of this, delay, people in the Uppal area suffer from traffic jams and frequent accidents.

However, the GHMC, and SRDP wing did not finalize the Uppal Cross Roads Development plan is yet to be prepared, this is going to be another hurdle in the completion of this project as Rs 20 crore fine is also levied by the central government for the delay by the state government in shifting the utilities.

Prabhakar urged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is scheduled to visit the city on May 5, to issue instructions on the state government to take up the works on war-footing and complete the Uppal elevated corridor project as early for the benefit of the people.