BJP demands justice for SGTs in promotions

Hyderabad: BJP spokesperson Rani Rudrama criticised the State government for letting down teachers in the State.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, she alleged that teachers have been making rounds around CMO for appointment to express their grievances. “There is no eduation minister, and the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has no time to meet them. There were no DEOs and MEOs for teachers to submit their grievances. Besides, there are no principals, teachers or sanitation staff in the schools,” she said.

Terming the Congress government is harassing those appointed as SGTs by not giving them promotions, Rani Rudrama demanded justice for the teachers working under the SGT category in promotions, she asked how one rule was applied when SGTs were appointed and adopted a different rule for their promotions?

She recalled the SGTs were appointed in the united Andhra Pradesh as per the education policy during late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's tenure to make up for the shortage of qualified teachers needed for schools. As part of the same, candidates with B.Ed qualifications were also appointed in the posts as against those teachers who competed in TTC were to be appointed. However, when it comes to the promotions, they were declared ineligible. "It is nothing more than Revanth Reddy's government letting down those appointed as per the education policy brought by the Rajiv Gandhi government," she added.

She said that promotions are based on both educational qualifications and the service. However, the SGTs serving for decades were denied justice in promotions.