BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy Demands Immediate Payment of Thrift Fund Arrears for Weavers

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District, Rajoli Mandal – BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy attended a protest organized by Mandal President Associations under the leadership of Sanjeeva Reddy in front of the Tahsildar's office. During the protest, Reddy demanded that the state government immediately disburse the overdue Thrift Fund payments to eligible weavers under the scheme.



He stated that the Thrift Fund scheme, introduced by the previous government in Telangana for the benefit of weavers, was crucial for their financial well-being. Under this scheme, a weaver deposits ₹1,000 monthly into their bank account, and the state government is supposed to contribute ₹2,000 to the weaver’s account. The scheme, which spans three years, has now completed its duration, but the state government has failed to pay the arrears for the last ten months.

Reddy expressed his concern that despite weavers fulfilling their part by depositing their share over the three-year period, the government's failure to pay its dues has left the weavers in a dire situation. He emphasized that weavers, who toil tirelessly to earn a livelihood, are now struggling to survive due to the government's negligence.

He further highlighted the physical toll on weavers, mentioning issues like deteriorating eyesight from working with fine threads, knee problems from repetitive motions, and back pain from sitting at looms for extended periods. Reddy demanded that the state government issue health cards to weavers to address these health concerns. He also called for the government to provide Aasara pensions to weavers at the age of 50, considering the severe hardships they face.

Reddy accused the state government of neglecting the weavers' welfare and called for the immediate reinstatement of welfare schemes that have been suspended, including the Thrift Fund, Silk Subsidy, Weavers’ Insurance, Health Insurance, and Cluster schemes. He urged the government to support the weavers in the same way it supports farmers, by introducing comprehensive welfare programs.

The protest saw the participation of various leaders and weavers, including Kisan Morcha State Executive Committee members Medi Konda Bhimsen Rao, Boya Venkatesh, EC Anjaneyulu, Konkati Ramu, Tirumalesh, Rajesh, Govinda Rajulu, Mallesh, Shashi Kumar, and Narsimhulu. They collectively demanded that the state government immediately clear the arrears under the Thrift Fund scheme and extend all necessary support to the weavers.