BJP District President Watches 112th Mann Ki Baath along with the Residents of Bharath Nagar

Gadwal: BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy gathered with residents of Bharat Nagar Colony in Aija Municipality today to watch the 112th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat program.

After the broadcast, Ramachandra Reddy highlighted the valuable messages conveyed by Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing the importance of several initiatives. He urged everyone to support handloom and khadi workers by wearing handloom and khadi clothes, a gesture encouraged by Modi to uplift the handloom industry and reduce plastic usage.

Reddy reiterated Modi's call to save the environment by planting trees in the name of one's mother and reducing the use of plastic products. He also stressed the importance of contributing to a drug-free India by reporting drug users to the toll-free number provided, assuring that the caller's identity would remain confidential.

In anticipation of Independence Day on August 15, Modi encouraged citizens to raise the national flag at their homes and take selfies to show their patriotism. Reddy echoed this sentiment, urging everyone in the district to participate enthusiastically.

Prominent attendees included Aija Mandal BJP President Gopalakrishna, Urban Pradha Secretary Kampati Bhagat Reddy, and District Leaders Medi Konda Bhimsen Rao, Urban OBC Presidents Boya Venkatesh, Lakshmana Chari, Gandla Vikram, and Veera Raghava Reddy reddy. The event saw active participation from local colonists, reflecting strong community support for the Prime Minister's initiatives.

The District President concluded by expressing his gratitude to all participants and reaffirming the BJP’s commitment to these national causes.