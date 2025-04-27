BJP Expanding Rapidly in Rural Areas Thanks to Modi's Welfare Schemes: S. Ramachandra Reddy

Gadwal: Former BJP Jogulamba Gadwal district president, S. Ramachandra Reddy, asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is steadily gaining ground in rural areas. Speaking at a program held in Devabanda village, Aija Mandal, he highlighted the welfare schemes introduced by the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing India's rise to becoming the fifth-largest economy in the world to Modi’s tireless efforts.

S. Ramachandra Reddy called upon the youth to go door-to-door and educate people about the welfare initiatives launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged them to also expose the failures of the Congress Party and the corrupt, family-centric governance of the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) Party.

He emphasized that in the upcoming local body elections — including Gram Panchayat, Mandal Parishad, and Zilla Parishad elections — the BJP is determined to achieve significant victories. He pointed out that the development visible today in villages, mandals, and towns is primarily due to the initiatives undertaken by the central government under Modi’s leadership. He criticized both the previous TRS government and the current Congress government for failing to support local bodies adequately, alleging that they have deliberately withheld funds to weaken them.

S. Ramachandra Reddy also stressed the responsibility of local governments to preserve ancient monuments and protect the region’s rich heritage.

Following this, the leaders and party members participated in the 121st "Mann Ki Baat" program at the residence of booth president Boya Ramakrishna in Devabanda village. During the broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon several important issues affecting the nation. He encouraged every Indian citizen to plant a sapling in their mother’s name, promoting environmental consciousness.

The Prime Minister proudly spoke about India’s historic success with Chandrayaan-3, a major technological milestone that no other country had achieved in similar conditions. Modi also mentioned India's efforts in extending healthcare support to Ethiopia, a country facing economic hardship.

Furthermore, during the summer season, he advised citizens to avoid sugary cold beverages and instead consume a variety of fruits to maintain good health.

The event saw active participation from several BJP leaders including Mandal President Gopalakrishna, Town Vice-President Lakshman Goud, and Devabanda village youth leaders T. Narasimhulu and B. Venkatesh, among others.