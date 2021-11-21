BJP government taking nation backward, flays TRS

Hanumakonda: BJP leaders more pomp in words than in deeds, former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari said. Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he said that if BJP has concern over Telangana it should fulfill the assurances given under the AP Reorganization Act – 2014 assurances, besides granting national status to Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation Project (KLIP). He said that TS is one of the major States contributing to the nation's exchequer.

"Undoubtedly, the Modi government is standing by the corporate sector. "The Central government which wrote off a massive 10.60 lakh crore loans of the big industrialists is least bothered about the farmers, the backbone of the nation," Srihari said. He also found fault with the Centre for its moves to sell off the public sector units (PSUs). It indirectly hurts the interests of the Dalits, Srihari said, stating that the privatisation is to affect the reservation benefits of the distressed sections. On the other hand, the Modi government had failed in creating jobs. The BJP is not only anti-farmer but also the anti-Dalit, he asserted.

The Centre withdrew farm laws fearing a revolt across the nation especially after the KCR-led protest in Hyderabad. The Centre wants to escape from its responsibility, he said, referring to the farmers' problems. Referring to Telangana's increased contribution to the GDP, Srihari said that in fact the State was faring better than that of the nation.

Compared to the Manmohan Singh government, BJP failed to develop the country. "With no proper policy, the BJP-led Central government had taken the country backward," he alleged. He criticised the Centre for not constituting a new tribunal to resolve the water sharing issues pertaining to Krishna River. Further, he dared the BJP leaders to come for a debate over the issues he pointed out.