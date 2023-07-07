BJP has a fair record in Warangal, says Eatala

Warangal: BJP has always been a force to be reckoned with in Warangal, Eatala Rajender, who was recently appointed as the election management committee chairman of that party. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Thursday, he said that people in Warangal have always extended patronage to the saffron party.

“The people of Hanumakonda constituency (does not exist now) gave a memorable win to the BJP in 1984 elections (8th Lok Sabha) when Chandupatla Janga Reddy defeated Congress’ PV Narasimha Rao, who later became India’s Prime Minister in 1991. This is one of the two seats BJP won in that election in the country,” Eatala said.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won four seats in north Telangana – Adilabad, Karimnagar and Nizamabad – in addition to Secunderabad, Eatala said, referring to the saffron party’s rise in Telangana. “Aiming to create a sense of assurance among the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Warangal on July 8. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the wagon manufacturing unit and periodical overhauling unit (POH) during his visit,” he said.

After winning four Lok Sabha seats in the State, BJP also registered facile victories in GHMC, and in the by-polls of Dubbak and Huzurabad. Even though the BRS had won the by-election in Munugode, it was a moral victory for the BJP, Eatala said. The BRS which failed to fulfill its election promises is continuing to make all promises to hoodwink the people, he said.

Eatala appealed to people not to believe in the misinformation spread by the BRS and Congress. The Congress didn’t win anything significant since the 2018 elections to the Assembly, he said. “Modi’s words – “Only one family benefits if BRS wins but people would benefit if BJP wins” – are true. People need to understand the corrupt BRS, Eatala said. Earlier, Eatala inspected the arrangements at the Arts and Science College Grounds where Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting.

BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy, Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma, former MLAs Marthineni Dharma Rao, Kondeti Sridhar, G Vijayarama Rao, Vannala Sriramulu, State spokesperson A Rakesh Reddy and Chandupatla Keerthi Reddy were among others present.