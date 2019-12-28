BJP has eyes on bringing Uniform Civil Code: MLA Marthineni Dharma Rao

Warangal: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government has its eyes firmly set on bringing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), party State vice president and former MLA Marthineni Dharma Rao said. He was addressing media here on Friday.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, triple talaq and Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) etc, he said that the BJP has been right on its target to fulfil the long-standing demands of the people. "The Congress has always depended on divisive politics based on religion, thus compromising the interests of the national security," Rao said.

He said that Congress, Left parties and some vested interests have been provoking the students in universities and those who migrated from Myanmar and Bangladesh to take the path of violence. Such tactics would not discourage the BJP which was committed to implement its agenda for the sake of nation, Dharma Rao said.

Finding fault with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the MIM in Telangana, and other parties, he wondered how they do not accept the Act passed by the Parliament. It is not only strange but also dishonouring the Constitution and Parliament, he said.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan have come down drastically. On the other hand, the population of other religions is on the rise in India, he pointed out. He said that the Congress and other parties need to stop mudslinging on the BJP which enjoys comprehensive mandate of the people.