BJP high command summons Kishan Reddy, calls him to Delhi

Hyderabad: The BJP leadership is reported to be focused about the party in Telangana. Recently, Union Minister Kishan Reddy received a call from the high command to come to Delhi. With this, he canceled Saturday’s programmes in Hyderabad and left for Delhi.



The administration has already ordered senior leaders like Eatala Rajender and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy to come to Delhi.

After the Karnataka results, there are comments that the BJP's aggression in Telangana has decreased a bit. It is reported that the party high command is taking steps to remove this stagnation and prepare for the upcoming elections.

BJP leaders are also focusing on convincing the disgruntled leaders. It is learnt that party leaders Amit Shah and JP Nadda are inquiring about the developments in the state.

In the wake of the news that Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy along with chairman of the party's inclusion committee Eatala Rajender is going might leave BJP, the party leaders have called the key leaders of the state to Delhi. It is reported that the idea of the leadership is to check the power struggle between the BJP leaders in the state.