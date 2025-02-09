BJP holds brainstorming session on MLC polls

Hyderabad: With the MLC elections approaching, the State BJP is engaged in preparing its strategy to romp home.

Union Minister and State BJP president G Kishan Reddy chaired a brainstorming session with party MLAs, MLCs, MPs, party candidates here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP national vice president and Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna and others.

Medak, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar graduates and Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda teachers' MLC elections were discussed in detail to chalk out an election strategy aimed at ensuring the victory of the party candidates.

The leaders focused on the party's plans and future activities, emphasizing the importance of intensifying their campaign to highlight the failures of the Congress government in Telangana and to inform the public about its shortcomings. Union Minister Kishan Reddy provided key instructions to the party leaders during the BJP office bearers' meeting and expressed satisfaction with the results of the recent Delhi Assembly elections. He mentioned, "We are observing unexpectedly positive results for the BJP in the national capital.

A double-engine government will be established in Delhi. On behalf of the BJP Telangana state unit and the people, we extend our best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda."

Looking ahead, he said their intent to come to power independently in Karnataka and Telangana while noting an increase in BJP's strength in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He urged party members to focus on winning all three MLC seats in Telangana. Reddy criticized the Congress government for failing to fulfil its promises to employees and youth, claiming it has been discriminatory towards employees and negligent towards the unemployed.