BJP Holds Candlelight Rally in Hyderabad Condemning Pahalgam Terror Attack, MP DK Aruna Issues Stern Warning

Gadwal: In a strong show of solidarity and condemnation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a massive candlelight rally in Hyderabad on Monday evening to honor the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The rally aimed to pay tribute to the departed souls and express unity against terrorism.

Addressing the rally, BJP National Vice President and Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna delivered a fierce message to the perpetrators of the attack, stating, “We will not spare the cowards. They will be eliminated soon.” She asserted that those responsible for the heinous act will face justice without delay.

The candlelight rally began at the Ambedkar statue near the Secretariat and concluded at People’s Plaza. The event witnessed participation from top BJP leaders including Rajya Sabha members Dr. K. Laxman and Payal Shankar, former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud, former MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, and other prominent BJP leaders from Hyderabad.

A significant number of party cadre, minority cell leaders, and members of various BJP fronts actively took part in the event. Notably, a large contingent of youth — both young men and women — also joined the rally, holding candles and placards with photographs of the Pahalgam victims.

The demonstrators raised powerful slogans like “Pakistan Murdabad” and “Khabardaar Pakistan” to condemn cross-border terrorism. Many held banners and photographs of the deceased, calling for national unity and a strong response against such terror activities.

The rally concluded with a two-minute silence observed by all attendees to pray for the peace of the departed souls. Leaders reiterated their commitment to stand by the families of the victims and uphold the nation’s fight against terrorism.

This public display of solidarity and protest by the BJP has sent a strong message of zero tolerance toward terrorism and a unified demand for justice for the victims of the Pahalgam attack.