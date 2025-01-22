Live
- HUDCO Approves Release of Rs 11,000 Crores for Amaravati Capital Construction
- Congress infighting leaves Karnataka unrepresented at Davos, says BJP
- ACT Fibernet introduces revolutionary ACT SmartWi-Fi ® powered by AI
- Telangana Secures Rs 10,000 Crore AI Data Center Investment at Davos
- Priyanka Chopra’s Temple Visit Look: Ethereal in a Turquoise Blue Kurta Set
- Rajasthani Film ‘Bharkhama’ Shines at JIFF: Honoured with Special Jury Mention Award
- National Girl Child Day 2025: Date, Importance, and How to Celebrate
- KTR Visits Former Minister Padma Rao's Residence
- YS Jagan expresses condolences over fatal road accident in Karnataka
- "Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: Film Struggles to Reach Rs. 1300 Crore Milestone"
Just In
BJP holds Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan prog
Highlights
As per the instructions of the national party, on the occasion of the completion of 75 years of the Con-stitution of India, the ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan’ programme was organised at Bhadradri Ko-thagudem.
Kothagudem: As per the instructions of the national party, on the occasion of the completion of 75 years of the Constitution of India, the ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan’ programme was organised at Bhadradri Ko-thagudem.
Addressing the gathering, district president KV Rangakiran said that in the 75 years since independence, there is only one party that has respected Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution, that is, the Bharatiya Janata Party. “The party that has disrespected Ambedkar is Congress; they ruled for almost 50 to 55 years and did not
give any recognition to Ambedkar, not even the Bharat Ratna,” he said.
