BJP holds Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan prog

Kothagudem: As per the instructions of the national party, on the occasion of the completion of 75 years of the Constitution of India, the ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan’ programme was organised at Bhadradri Ko-thagudem.

Addressing the gathering, district president KV Rangakiran said that in the 75 years since independence, there is only one party that has respected Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution, that is, the Bharatiya Janata Party. “The party that has disrespected Ambedkar is Congress; they ruled for almost 50 to 55 years and did not

give any recognition to Ambedkar, not even the Bharat Ratna,” he said.