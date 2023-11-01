BJP is the reason for unemployment in India: KTR

Kamareddy: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that BJP was the reason for the unemployment in the country.

Speaking in the party leaders meetimg at Kamareddy Rama Rao said that PM Modi promised to create two crore jobs per year and could not deliver. “He cheated the youth of the nation,” Rao said. He stated that unemployment increased in India under the BJP Government and also added that Telangana BJP Chief Kishan Reddy had no ethical right to talk about jobs and Govt recruitment.

Rama Rao said that the problems of the youth in India were amplified after people elected Modi as the Prime Minister in 2014.

“BJP should apologize to the Indian youth for failing to create 18 crore jobs (two crore jobs per year) in the country in the last nine years,” Rao said.

He added that the unemployment rate in the country is at its highest in 45 years and the credit goes to PM Modi. The BRS Working President said that the KCR Government in Telangana had created more jobs than promised in the last nine and a half years after the formation of Telangana State.

He added that the Govt has already filled 1.32 lakh vacancies and is on the verge of filling another 90,000 jobs.

Rao said that the BRS's Government created over 24 lakh jobs in the IT, manufacturing, and pharma sectors in Telangana, and renowned institutions from across the country were seeing Telangana as a model that has transformed into a potential hub for employment opportunities.

The BRS leader said that the Government has transformed Telangana into a global destination for investments with its industrial-friendly policies which has created ample employment opportunities for the youth of the State.

He added that there was a lack of leadership in the Union Government to introduce innovative policies which is causing problems for the youth of the nation. He said that the BJP Govt. only talks while the BRS Government believes in delivering what has been promised.

Rao said that the BJP was the reason for the delay in the recruitment process and said that the people of Telangana are well aware of the fact that the BJP was the reason behind the question paper leakage in Telangana.

KTR reminded that it was former T-BJP President and MP Bandi Sanjay’s follower who was caught in the question paper leakage case. He added that BJP was filing cases to slow down the recruitment process which is affecting the lives of lakhs of aspirants.

"Why doesn’t Kishan Reddy demand the Union Government for the promises made under the AP Reorganisation Act?”, questioned KTR. He said that the youth of Telangana will benefit nothing from Kishan Reddy.

The BJP Government with its bad economic policies, demonetization, and lockdowns, affected the livelihood of the people. Rather than creating new jobs, such bad decisions have impacted the existing jobs, leaving the youth in dismay,” said Rao.

He challenged Kishan Reddy to show any other state in the country that has created employment opportunities in their region as Telangana did in the last 10 years.

“Can Kishan Reddy also tell if any BJP-ruled state government gave as many govt jobs as Telangana did?” asked Rao, demanding Kishan Reddy to release a white paper on the department-wise vacancies and the num ber of government jobs filled in the last 10 years by the NDA Govt in India.

He said that there were 16 lakh vacancies under the Union Govt. but the BJP leaders accuse the BRS party of not filling vacancies in Telangana. “This should be their double standard and low-level politics,” he said.