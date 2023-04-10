BJP Kisan Morcha promotes organic farming, use of millets

Khammam: The Bharatiya Janata Party's agricultural wing, the Kisan Morcha is carrying out a nationwide campaign to limit the use of insecticides and chemical fertilizers in agriculture.

As part of the party's plan, the State Kisan Morcha participated in interacting with farmers and awareness of the people of natural farming in the district. Kisan Morcha State wing president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy along with leaders participated in the programme at Komatlaguem under Chintakani mandal in the district.

During the programme, he said the BJP Kisan Morcha wing started the campaign in national wide on natural farming. The party also conducted seminars on the use of millet and organic farming to help them pass on this knowledge to farmers in their districts he added.

The programme got a huge response nationwide wide and many farmers got an awareness of natural farming, he added. The programme aims to connect 3 crore farmers in the next three years for educating them.

Sridhar Reddy conveyed special thanks to Prime Minister Modi and Kisan Morcha National President MP Rajkumar Chahar who encouraged farming in the country and promoted millet farming. He informed with the efforts of the Prime Minister Modi the United National general assembly at its 75th session declared 2023 the International Year of Millets. He explained the uses of natural and millet farming to the farmers.

