  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BJP leader joins Congress in Mallapur division in presence of Uppal candidate

BJP leader joins Congress in Mallapur division in presence of Uppal candidate
x
Highlights

BJP got a shock in Mallapur division after BJP's SV Krishna (Kittu) along with party cadre joined the party in the presence of Congress Uppal candidate Parameshwar Reddy.

BJP got a shock in Mallapur division after BJP's SV Krishna (Kittu) along with party cadre joined the party in the presence of Congress Uppal candidate Parameshwar Reddy. He announced that the development of Mallapur division is possible only with the Congress and that he is joining the party.

Parameshwar Reddy who invited all of them to the party called them to work for the party. Parameshwar Reddy said that with confidence in the Congress party, the joinings are continuing in all the divisions of the Uppal constituency and this is an indication that the Congress party is going to win.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X