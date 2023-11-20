BJP leader joins Congress in Mallapur division in presence of Uppal candidate

BJP got a shock in Mallapur division after BJP's SV Krishna (Kittu) along with party cadre joined the party in the presence of Congress Uppal candidate Parameshwar Reddy. He announced that the development of Mallapur division is possible only with the Congress and that he is joining the party.

Parameshwar Reddy who invited all of them to the party called them to work for the party. Parameshwar Reddy said that with confidence in the Congress party, the joinings are continuing in all the divisions of the Uppal constituency and this is an indication that the Congress party is going to win.