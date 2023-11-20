Live
- Secunderabad Cantonment BRS candidate calls for success of KCR meeting on November 25
- K’taka senior Cong leader says it is not possible for single man to commit rape, stirs controversy
- Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate Venela asks people to give chance
- BJP leader joins Congress in Mallapur division in presence of Uppal candidate
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav inspects parade grounds for KCR's meeting
- Shadnagar candidate Vishnuvardhan Reddy falls sick while campaigning
- Sardar Patel liberated Telangana from Razakars, Nizams: Amit Shah
- Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to lead economic delegation to Japan and Singapore from Nov 27-Dec 2
- Rising star Aberg secures maiden PGA Tour win; China’s Carl Yuan misses out on Top 125 at RSM Classic
- BRS Mulugu candidate Bade Nagajyoti assures people of serving them
Just In
BJP leader joins Congress in Mallapur division in presence of Uppal candidate
Highlights
BJP got a shock in Mallapur division after BJP's SV Krishna (Kittu) along with party cadre joined the party in the presence of Congress Uppal candidate Parameshwar Reddy.
BJP got a shock in Mallapur division after BJP's SV Krishna (Kittu) along with party cadre joined the party in the presence of Congress Uppal candidate Parameshwar Reddy. He announced that the development of Mallapur division is possible only with the Congress and that he is joining the party.
Parameshwar Reddy who invited all of them to the party called them to work for the party. Parameshwar Reddy said that with confidence in the Congress party, the joinings are continuing in all the divisions of the Uppal constituency and this is an indication that the Congress party is going to win.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS