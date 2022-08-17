BJP leader Kacham Guru Prasad attacked in Parkal

Hanumakonda: It's apparent that political slugfest between the TRS and the BJP is threatening to assume serious proportions in the erstwhile Warangal district. A day after cadres of both the parties came to blows at Devaruppula town in Jangaon district during the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra, some TRS workers allegedly attacked saffron party's State leader at Parkal.

It's said that followers of Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy attacked Kacham Guru Prasad when the latter was going on a two-wheeler at Parkal town. It's learnt that Guru Prasad sustained minor injuries in the attack. He was rushed to a private hospital in the town after his blood pressure and sugar levels plummeted. Getting wind of the attack on their leader, the BJP cadres led by State general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy and Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma staged a dharna near the bus station in the town. However, the police took precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident in the town.

The clash between the BJP and the TRS activists at Devaruppula on Monday is an indication that more such incidents were expected in the near future. Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay continued his public meetings in Palakurthi constituency in Jangaon district for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. He is also slated to address road shows on Wednesday in Palakurthi constituency before entering Station Ghanpur constituency. Bandi Sanjay will be touring in the erstwhile Warangal district till the end of August, covering Wardhannapet, Warangal East and Warangal West constituencies. It's going to be a tough task for the police with both the parties' cadres unwilling to stay calm.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader Ravula Mallesh Yadav who sustained a head injury in the clash at Devaruppula was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad from Jangaon after his condition deteriorated. It's learnt that Bandi Sanjay spoke to Yadav's family members and assured of providing better medicare to Yadav.