BJP leaders condole death of Sudhakar Reddy

Hyderabad: Former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP State president N Ramachander Rao, and BJP MP and national executive member Etala Rajender condoled the demise of former National General Secretary of the Communist Party of India and former Member of Parliament Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy passed away on Sunday in Hyderabad.

Sudhakar Reddy passed away following a prolonged illness, prompting an outpouring of grief from leaders across political lines. Known for his unwavering commitment to leftist ideology and his lifelong dedication to public service. He began his journey as a student leader and rose to become one of the most respected figures in Indian politics. He represented Nalgonda in the Lok Sabha and was widely admired for his integrity, intellect, and tireless advocacy for the poor and marginalized, said Bandu Dattatreya. Expressing deep sorrow over the loss, he recalled his personal bond with Reddy despite ideological differences. He noted that Reddy was always open to dialogue, sensitive to criticism, and often participated in the “Alai Balai” programme at his invitation.

Dattatreya said he had lost a close friend and prayed for strength for his family in this difficult time.

BJP State President N. Ramchander Rao and MP Rajender, on Sunday, mourned the loss and emphasized Reddy’s stature as a Telugu leader who rose to national prominence. He described Reddy as a gentle and intellectual figure who worked till the end for the ideology he believed in and for the upliftment of the downtrodden.