BJP leaders enacting dramas in frustration of losing deposits: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the BJP leaders were enacting dramas everyday in the frustration of getting defeated in Dubbaka.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Siddipet, Harish Rao said that there were raids on the residences of two BJP and two residents of TRS. The Siddipet police commissioner has told that they had found money in the house of BJP follower and they had video footage related to this, said Harish Rao demanding the officials to release the video footage.

Harish Rao said that the BJP leaders know that they were on verge of defeat in Dubbaka as their party leaders are joining TRS. They are frustrated that they will lose deposits in the elections hence they are enacting dramas one after other. He said that though there were raids at two places the BJP leaders claimed that there were raids at eight places. They are taking up Gobbles campaign earlier and now resorting to dramas everyday.