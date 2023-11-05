BJP leaders from Neredmet division joins BRS in presence of KTR

MALKAJGIRI: Neredmet Division former corporator GK Sridevi, BJP leaders GK Hanumantha Rao and Madhusudan Reddy joined the BRS party under the auspices of Malkajigiri BJP candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy in the presence of State IT Minister KTR on Sunday.

On this occasion, Rajasekhara Reddy said that many BRS party leaders have joined other parties due to the current MLA's attitude. He said many people are joining the BRS party seeing the development of BRS party's public welfare schemes and KCR's foresight in providing welfare schemes to the people.

He said that in the coming elections, the BRS will bag the victory in Malkajigiri and expressed confidence that KCR will once again become the Chief Minister. Corporation Chairman Nandikanti Sridhar, Malkajigiri Party Circle Vice President Upender Reddy and others participated in the program.