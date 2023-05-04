Live
BJP leaders meet former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy
Highlights
BJP is trying hard to lure the m former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.
Bharatiya Janata Party, which is aiming to win the upcoming elections in the state, is focusing on the erstwhile Khammam district and taking strategic steps to turn the opposing forces towards them. As a part of this, BJP is trying hard to lure the m former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.
To this end, a group of top leaders under the chairmanship of Etela Rajender, came to Khammam on Thursday and met Ponguleti. Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao, former MP Konda Visveshwar Reddy, former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy and Eleti Maheshwar Reddy met former MP Ponguleti in Khammam on Thursday.
Jupalli Krishna Rao from erstwhile Mahabubnagar district also participated in the discussions along with Ponguleti.
