BJP leaders on way to tense village detained in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: Police in Telangana's Kamareddy district on Friday detained BJP leaders as they were proceeding to a village despite police denying the permission in view of the tense situation prevailing there.

BJP national executive member G Vivek Venkataswamy, BJP district president, were on their way to Boorgul village in Nizamsagar mandal (block) to hoist the BJP flag as part of party's 'Palle Gosa-BJP Bharosa' yatra.

The police officials explained to the BJP leaders that in view of the tense situation in the village there was no permission for them to visit the village.

The BJP leaders and supporters raised an objection and entered into an argument with the police officials. The BJP workers raised slogans and tried to forcibly make their way. This led to a scuffle between the two sides.

The BJP leaders and their supporters launched the sit-in on the road. Police detained the leaders and shifted them to the police station.

Tension prevailed in the Boorgul village on Thursday night when a platform raised for hoisting the BJP flag was demolished by some people. BJP leaders were scheduled to hoist the party flag on Friday to launch the yatra.

The incident led to a clash between the supporters of BJP and ruling TRS. Additional police forces were rushed to the village. Barricades were erected to stop outsiders from entering the village.

As part of its preparations for 2023 Assembly polls, the BJP has launched 'Palle Gosa-BJP Bharosa' yatra to highlight the failures of TRS government in the state.