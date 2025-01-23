BJP Leaders Pay Tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on His 128th Birth Anniversary in Gadwal

  • Menu
Gadwal: On the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 128th birth anniversary, BJP leaders paid tributes by cleaning his statue with water and adorning it with garlands at Rajeev Marg in Gadwal town.

Speaking at the event, BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy criticized the negligence of municipal authorities and ruling party leaders in failing to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter.

He stated, "Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's contribution to the Indian freedom struggle is unforgettable. His life and ideals serve as an inspiration to today's youth. It is essential for everyone to work towards fulfilling his vision."

The program was attended by Town President Rajaka Jaya Sri, District Vice President Rajaka Narsinglu, senior BJP leaders Bandala Venkata Ramulu, Chittari Kiran, Devadasu, Delhiwala Krishna, Mohan Reddy, Sanghala Pawan, Vasu, and others.

