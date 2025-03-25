BJP Leaders Protest Demanding Immediate Opening of 100-Bed Area Hospital at Alampur X Road

Gawal: Former Jogulamba Gadwal District BJP President S. Ramachandra Reddy led a protest today at the 100-bed Area Hospital near Alampur X Road, demanding its immediate opening. Addressing the gathering, he strongly criticized the state government for leaving the ₹30 crore hospital, inaugurated on October 5, 2023, non-functional.

He pointed out that while the hospital requires 120 staff members, it currently has only a watchman and no doctors. He stated that this is the only area hospital in Alampur constituency, yet it is failing to provide medical services to patients.

Ramachandra Reddy emphasized that NH-44, a national highway passing through the region, witnesses frequent accidents, making this hospital crucial for emergency care. However, due to its non-functionality, patients are forced to travel to Kurnool for treatment, where they often struggle to receive proper medical attention.

He demanded that the state government take immediate action and make the hospital fully operational by April 15, 2025. He warned that if the government fails to act, BJP leaders and local residents will intensify their protest until their demands are met. He also urged the local MP, MLA, and MLC to intervene and ensure the hospital's opening at the earliest.

Leaders and Activists Participate in the Protest

The protest saw participation from several BJP leaders, including Rajagopal contested MLA from Alampur,

Rajasekhar Sharma, State BJYM Vice President,

Nageshwar Reddy Undavelli, Alampur Mandal In-charge,

Pidugu Venkatesh, Undavelli Mandal President,

Gongalla Eshwar, Alampur Mandal President,

Murali Krishna, Manopadu Mandal President,

B. Nagaraju, Vaddepalli Mandal President,

Ramakrishna, Vaddepalli Town President,

Sashi Kumar, Rajoli Mandal President,

Rangaswamy, District Council Member,

Narasimha, Former Mandal President

Several BJP activists, including Rajasekhar, Madhuravani, Jaganmohan Reddy, Sudhakar Yadav, Ravikumar, Dana Reddy, Das Narasimha, Sai Baba, Mallikarjun, Raghavendra, Lakshminarayana, Thimmappa, Upender, Gopi, and Balakrishna, also participated in the protest, showing their support for the cause.

Public Demand for Immediate Action

The protest highlights the frustration of local residents, who have been waiting for the hospital to start functioning. The BJP leaders have vowed to continue their struggle until the hospital is fully operational, ensuring proper healthcare services for the people of Alampur constituency.