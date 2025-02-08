BJP Leaders Urge Ayija Municipal Commissioner to Operationalize Integrated Market

Gadwal: Under the leadership of BJP Ayija Town President Kampati Bhagat Reddy, party leaders met and felicitated CH Saidulu, the newly appointed Municipal Commissioner of Jogulamba Gadwal district’s Ayija Municipality, with a shawl and floral garland.

During the meeting, President Bhagat Reddy highlighted the underutilization of the Integrated Market in Ayija, which was constructed with over ₹2 crore of public funds but remains unused.

He pointed out that traffic congestion in Ayija is worsening, especially on Thursdays due to the weekly market. This market attracts traders and buyers from over 28 villages in Ayija Mandal, 30 villages in Maldakal Mandal, 20 villages in Gattu Mandal, 10 villages in Vaddepally Mandal, and several villages in Itikyala Mandal. However, due to the lack of proper facilities, both vendors and buyers face severe difficulties.

The sale of fish, meat, and vegetables on roadsides has led to waste accumulation and unhygienic conditions. Locals are also concerned that meat sold in such conditions is getting contaminated.

To address these issues, Bhagat Reddy and his team demanded the immediate operationalization of the Integrated Market. They suggested:

Designating separate sections for meat, vegetables, flowers, and fruits to streamline the buying and selling process.

Ensuring the market has streetlights, CC roads, CCTV cameras, and drinking water facilities.

Providing shelter from sun and rain for traders and customers.

Installing proper lighting to allow business operations even at night.

On behalf of the people of Ayija town and mandal, BJP leaders urged the Municipal Commissioner to take necessary action to make the Integrated Market fully functional.

Participants in the Event:

The event was attended by Town Vice President Lakshman Goud, District Executive Members Veerayya Chari and Lakshmanachari, OBC Morcha District Executive Member Gadhiga Raghu, K. Shiva, and several others.