Live
- Congress insults Dalit leaders like Selja, says Amit Shah in Haryana
- Sundeep Kishanembraces new moniker, changes name
- GCCs expand in India, revenue growth to be 1-2 pc higher than ISPs
- Hyundai EXTER Hits South African Shores: Made in India, Built for the World
- Countdown Begins: 75 Days to Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’
- EPFO adds highest-ever 19.94 lakh members in July, surge in 1st-time job seekers
- Manoj Tiwari blasts Atishi for comparing Kejriwal to Lord Ram, empty chair 'stunt'
- Japan: Death toll rises to 7 as unprecedented rainfall batters Ishikawa
- ICC releases 'Whatever It Takes' official song for Women's T20 World Cup
- Farooq Abdullah dancing to the tune of Pakistan, ignoring welfare of J&K: Tarun Chugh
Just In
BJP leaders & workers extend support to Sugunakar Rao
Over 100 BJP leaders, workers, and fans of P Sugunakar Rao visited his residence on Sunday, pledging their support for his candidacy in the upcoming MLC elections for the combined Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Karimnagar constituencies.
Karimnagar: Over 100 BJP leaders, workers, and fans of P Sugunakar Rao visited his residence on Sunday, pledging their support for his candidacy in the upcoming MLC elections for the combined Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Karimnagar constituencies.
They recognised Sugunakar Rao’s efforts in strengthening the BJP in Karimnagar district, cultivating numerous leaders and workers. The gathering acknowledged his accessibility and service to both party workers and the public.
Rao was lauded for his nationwide struggles for rural and farmer issues. The attendees emphasised the need to elect a leader with in-depth knowledge of various problems and a strong voice to address public concerns.
The leaders highlighted Rao’s ability to raise issues affecting unemployed youth, employees, professionals, and people from all walks of life in the legislative assembly. They criticised the corruption and misdeeds of the Congress and BRS parties.
Promising to work tirelessly for Sugunakar’s victory, the attendees expressed confidence in securing the support of voters.
The event was attended by senior BJP leaders, including Durga Maruthi, Gampa Jagan, Elgandal Nandakumar, Tadur Brahamam, JD Bhagavan, Kanak Chandram, SBS Ramakrishna, Gudipati Jitender Reddy, Nandellu Mahipal, and others.