BJP looks for Modi's Midas touch in TS

Hyderabad: All eyes are on the meeting which Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be holding with party leaders, including Union minister G Kishan Reddy, national vice president D K Aruna, state president Bandi Sanjay and a few others at the Begumpet airport on Saturday before the PM leaves for Peddapally district to dedicate the revamped Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd factory to the nation.

It remains to be seen if Modi will give the state party leaders some guidelines to take on the TRS turned BRS particularly in view of the recent episode of poachgate which the pink party has started "using the issue to malign the image of the BJP and allegations that the Centre had ignored the state in all respects."

The issue of tweets and comments by KCR and his son and state minister KTR could also figure during the discussions. The just-concluded Munugodu bypoll and how it was converted into the costliest poll will also be discussed. The fact that the BJP votes have gone up from 10,000 to 80,000 is a matter of pride for the saffron party, but how to ensure BJP's double engine concept into the masses would come up for discussion in the meeting. Generally, the state leaders hardly get a chance to meet and discuss such issues with the PM.

At the most, the meetings end with Amit Shah. The BJP leaders are expecting Modi will give them a new direction in leading the party in the state." Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy and Lakshman visited the meeting venue and reviewed the arrangements. They said Modi will leave for Ramagundam at 2.15 pm and reach the fertilizers plant site by 3.30 pm. As per the tentative schedule, after dedicating the unit to the nation, the PM will return to Hyderabad by 6.35 pm and leave for Delhi immediately.