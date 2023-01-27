BJP Mahila Morcha chief demands suspension of MLC Kaushik Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP Mahila Morcha president Geetha Murthy on Thursday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to suspend the ruling party MLC Kaushik Reddy from his post and institute an inquiry into the trafficking of SC and ST women in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Addressing media here, she expressed anguish on the lack of safety on women and growing atrocities against them in the State.

Criticising the laxity and silence of the State government over these issues, she said that the attitude of treating women by the ruling dispensation has been exposed on the occasion of Republic Day, from the way BRS MLC's unparliamentarily statements about the State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundrarajan.

She alleged that some belonging to the ruling party were involved in the trafficking of SC and ST women from the Sircilla constituency represented by State IT Minister KT Rama Rao. Similarly, earlier, five old girls were raped and murdered in a village reportedly adopted by CM KCR. But, the son and father remained silent and no efforts were made to visit and console the families of the victims.

But, ruling party MLC K Kavitha and another women IAS officer were too quick in reacting to what had happened in other states. Now, the situation turned that a woman IAS officer found herself insecured.

She said that the ruling party Jagtial Municipal Chairperson had exposed explaining how the local MLA from the same party had insulted and harassed her and decided to resign.

Asking the BRS MLC whether he uses the same language he used against the State government with his kin and kith, Geetha Murthy asked the women to put up a united fight against such people and chase them away.

Meanwhile, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked the Mahila Morcha leaders to go to women folk in the State and find out their problems and their expectations from the State government.

Interacting with the Mahila Morcha leaders on Thursday, he said that it is certain that BJP is coming to power in Telangana. Against this backdrop, he asked the Morcha leaders to meet women in Telangana and figure out what are their aspirations. He said that the party will be preparing its election manifesto in line with the aspirations of the people of the State. For this, he asked to take the feedback from Telangana women, so that their issues would get due representation in the party's electoral manifesto for 2023. He also asked the Morcha leaders to visit other states in the country to study and identify any best schemes being implemented for the welfare and development of women. Also, to create awareness about the women-centric schemes rolled out by the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The credit of which is claimed by the ruling BRS and CM KCR in the state.